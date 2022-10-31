Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?
#1
Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?
I will go with Rhoda(1970s tv show) Season 5.
They produced 13 episodes(4 unaired according to Wikipedia).
If it was meant to be a situation comedy but then you could have fooled me.
Does anyone know(without looking it up) what replaced it?
#2
Re: Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?
The Office after Steve Carell left. Just awful.
And whoever thought bringing back Scrubs for a final season without the leads would be a good idea.
#3
Re: Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?
Rhoda? Might as well throw in My 3 sons, or Marcus Welby MD or Bonanza.
You're showing your age dvd 4 life
Okay seriously. I'd have to vote for Hawaii Five-O on CBS, the 2010 version. Once Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park left it just wasn't the same show. By the time the final season aired, it was obvious Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan were just collecting checks and didn't care anymore.
#4
Re: Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?
The Walking Dead for the last six or so seasons.
#5
Re: Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?
I concur about Hawaii 5-0.
Park and Kim both deserved equal paychecks to OLoughlin and Cann by the time contract negotiations were ready for renewal. When the series started, ok I get it. They were supporting cast. But in the later seasons, they had way more screen time, even more than the main guys. Especially more than Caan who was missing from 2-3 episodes per season at that point. Why he get those days off? Haha
