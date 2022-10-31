Re: Worst last(3 or more) season(s) of a TV show?

I concur about Hawaii 5-0.



Park and Kim both deserved equal paychecks to OLoughlin and Cann by the time contract negotiations were ready for renewal. When the series started, ok I get it. They were supporting cast. But in the later seasons, they had way more screen time, even more than the main guys. Especially more than Caan who was missing from 2-3 episodes per season at that point. Why he get those days off? Haha

