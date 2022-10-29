The Devil's Hour (Amazon)
I finished this tonight and I really liked it. Peter Capaldi was great, the story was engrossing, and Isaac was very creepy.
I'm not sure where we can go from here, but Jessica Raine claims there is a three-series outline.
I think Gideon was right about Isaac being a soulless husk, and Lucy only imagines he loves her (or anything). I'm not sure exactly why he isn't supposed to exist, unless perhaps Lucy was never supposed to marry Mike.
Three series of Lucy chasing Gideon could get boring, so hopefully there is more than that if a season 2 happens.
