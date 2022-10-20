DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV
View Poll Results: Do you watch TV and streaming content with subtitles?
Yes
0
0%
Sometimes
1
100.00%
No
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?

   
Old 10-20-22, 01:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,427
Received 2,082 Likes on 1,528 Posts
Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?
Is it due to audio being mixed too low?

Accents?

Hearing impairment?

Difficult dialogue to follow?
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-20-22, 01:26 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 39,640
Received 1,251 Likes on 975 Posts
Re: Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?
Yes.

Sometimes it's due to noise around the house (because I have kids) sometimes it's because the sound mixing is awful and the dialogue is like barely audible compared to the background music. And sometimes it's because it's easier to keep track of characters who's names I don't know yet. But it's definitely become something I do more often than not.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.