Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?
Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?
Is it due to audio being mixed too low?
Accents?
Hearing impairment?
Difficult dialogue to follow?
Accents?
Hearing impairment?
Difficult dialogue to follow?
Re: Do you watch regular TV and streaming content with subtitles?
Yes.
Sometimes it's due to noise around the house (because I have kids) sometimes it's because the sound mixing is awful and the dialogue is like barely audible compared to the background music. And sometimes it's because it's easier to keep track of characters who's names I don't know yet. But it's definitely become something I do more often than not.
Sometimes it's due to noise around the house (because I have kids) sometimes it's because the sound mixing is awful and the dialogue is like barely audible compared to the background music. And sometimes it's because it's easier to keep track of characters who's names I don't know yet. But it's definitely become something I do more often than not.
