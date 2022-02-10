House of the Dragon (S1E07) -- "Driftmark" -- 10/2/22
House of the Dragon (S1E07) -- "Driftmark" -- 10/2/22
Re: House of the Dragon (S1E07) -- "Driftmark" -- 10/2/22
I thought I was watching The Long Night again with how dark everything was.
Laenor really dies in the book so I wonder if they were worried about a backlash killing off another gay character.
Looks like another time jump next week since Ewan Mitchell, Osferth from The Last Kingdom, is playing Aemond.
