House of the Dragon (S1E07) -- "Driftmark" -- 10/2/22

DJariya

   
House of the Dragon (S1E07) -- "Driftmark" -- 10/2/22

MrX
Re: House of the Dragon (S1E07) -- "Driftmark" -- 10/2/22
I thought I was watching The Long Night again with how dark everything was.

Laenor really dies in the book so I wonder if they were worried about a backlash killing off another gay character.

Looks like another time jump next week since Ewan Mitchell, Osferth from The Last Kingdom, is playing Aemond.
