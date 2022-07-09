She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,920
Likes: 0
Received 2,985 Likes on 2,033 Posts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,087
Received 2,017 Likes on 1,482 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22
Not a good episode. It was borderline terrible. Jen’s terrible dates was so clichéd. And the A plot with Wong and the second rate magician was just annoying and eye rolling. I really have nothing more to add.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off