She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22

   
09-07-22, 11:27 AM
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22


DJariya
 
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E04) - "Is This Not Real Magic?" - 9/8/22
Not a good episode. It was borderline terrible. Jen’s terrible dates was so clichéd. And the A plot with Wong and the second rate magician was just annoying and eye rolling. I really have nothing more to add.
