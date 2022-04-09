The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2022 Edition
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2022 Edition
Welcome to the DVDTalk Survivor Game no. 26 for the Fall 2022 season!
The season premiere is Sept. 21 at 8 PM
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses one Survivor to latch on to before the start of the season. That is your guy. You root for that Survivor. If that Survivor ends up going all the way regardless of gimmicks, twists or pandemics, then YOU will win a $80 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
Once again this season 2nd and 3rd place will receive $10 Amazon GCs!
General rules:
This will be the contest thread for the entire season.
We will be using the first to post method on draft night (Monday, Sept. 19, 9 PM EDT). You may post 1 and only 1 name during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first name in the post. If that name has already been taken, you will need to post again.
Survivor Season 43 will see 18 new players stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji. These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance, per CBS. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.
This season's 18 Survivors are...
Cassidy Clark, Designer
Cody Assenmacher, Elevator sales
Dwight Moore, Graduate student
Elisabeth "Elie" Scott, Clinical psychologist
Geo Bustamante, Project manager
James Jones, Event planner
Jeanine Zheng, UX designer
Jesse Lopez, Political science PhD
Justine Brennan, Cyber security sales
Karla Cruz Godoy, Educational project manager
Lindsay Carmine, Pediatric nurse
Mike "Gabler" Gabler, Heart valve specialist
Morriah Young, Teacher
Nneka Ejere, Pharmacist
Noelle Lambert, U.S. Paralympian
Owen Knight, College admissions director
Ryan Medrano, Warehouse associate
Sami Layadi, Pet cremator
Refer to the CBS or tvline web sites for more information and profiles of this season's cast: https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...s-bios-videos/
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by PM.
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EDT Monday Sept. 19. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced Survivor contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick. If multiple replacement players enter the game at the same time, the owners of the original players will share the replacement players and split any prize money.
Spoilers: You may not post spoilers about future events in this game thread either with or without spoiler tags. Spoilers may only be posted in the season discussion thread where standard forum rules apply. A spoiler is defined as anything that was not revealed during each weeks episode or in the preview of the next episode. Once an episode airs in the Eastern time zone, you may post anything that occurred in that episode. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification, loss of prize money and suspension from the next seasons game. However, one mild spoiler may result in a warning, but only once per player. Repeat violations may result in a life time ban from future games. The game moderators and artists will discuss enforcement on a case by case basis.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again.
Screen captures will be taken during the draft and anyone caught deleting or editing a post will be given the last pick as a penalty.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name and "Survivor Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the "Send money to a friend" option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out, 2nd entries will be sold and drafted a half hour later.
The draft will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 9 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
Good Luck!
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2022 Edition
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Hall Of Fame:
1. Dadaluholla
2. Patman
3. Lunatikk
4. JuryDuty
5. Silly Burrito
6. Chowderhead
7. Davidh777
8. Quack
9. Jules Winfield
10. lwhy?
11. Damfino
12. Quack
13. Damfino
14. lwhy?
15. Davidh777
16. lwhy?
17. Navinabob
18. Navinabob
19. JuryDuty
20. Winky
21. JuryDuty
22. JuryDuty
23. Damfino
24. Goldberg74
25. Gryffinmaster
26. ?
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2022 Edition
Spots are currently reserved for:
Damfino (Game Moderator) $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist Emeritus)
14 spots available.
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2022 Edition
FYI: Once again an anonymous donor gave me $10 for running the game. Since I don't expect compensation for this, I am adding $10 to this season's prize fund. $80 for the winner and 2 $10 runner up prizes.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 63,038
Received 3,383 Likes on 2,256 Posts
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2022 Edition
Gonna keep playing until I win one. Sign me up.
