Which series have you watched the most times?
Which series have you watched the most times?
Im doing a rewatch of GoT right now. So how many here have watched this again and possibly again? Im starting a rewatch and hot diggity if that first episode doesnt just grab you by the balls. From the first scenes of carnage to White Walkers to the houses of the kingdom. Just absolutely gripping. But, this will be my second time through.
Out of all the series Ive rewatched:
1. Seinfeld (at minimum 25 times all the way through)
2. The West Wing (3x)
3. Scrubs (3x)
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (3x)
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Get Smart by a wide margin.
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Wow! Deadwood that good? I own on digital, but yet to get to.
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Ive seen M*A*S*H probably 5x all the way through
Seinfeld probably 7x or 8x all the way through. Its hard to hell since Ill just catch reruns on no particular order.
I try to watch Band of Brothers at least every other year so Ive seen it 10+ times since it originally aired.
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Hannibal many times
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Trailer Park Boys maybe 4-5 times. (Original only, the Netflix version episodes maybe twice.)
