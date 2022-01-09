DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Which series have you watched the most times?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Which series have you watched the most times?

   
Old 09-01-22, 07:46 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,988
Received 532 Likes on 459 Posts
Which series have you watched the most times?
Im doing a rewatch of GoT right now. So how many here have watched this again and possibly again? Im starting a rewatch and hot diggity if that first episode doesnt just grab you by the balls. From the first scenes of carnage to White Walkers to the houses of the kingdom. Just absolutely gripping. But, this will be my second time through.

Out of all the series Ive rewatched:
1. Seinfeld (at minimum 25 times all the way through)
2. The West Wing (3x)
3. Scrubs (3x)
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (3x)
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:01 PM
  #2  
HN
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Posts: 8,390
Received 20 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Not counting stuff I leave on in the background (e.g. Friends)...

I’d say Deadwood, at least 10x
HN is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:03 PM
  #3  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,431
Received 339 Likes on 238 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Get Smart by a wide margin.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:03 PM
  #4  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,988
Received 532 Likes on 459 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Wow! Deadwood that good? I own on digital, but yet to get to.
Last edited by OldBoy; 09-01-22 at 08:14 PM.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:06 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,692
Received 1,750 Likes on 1,166 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Ive seen M*A*S*H probably 5x all the way through

Seinfeld probably 7x or 8x all the way through. Its hard to hell since Ill just catch reruns on no particular order.

I try to watch Band of Brothers at least every other year so Ive seen it 10+ times since it originally aired.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:09 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,271
Received 93 Likes on 59 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Hannibal many times
tommyp007 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:10 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Gizmo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Formerly known as "GizmoDVD"/Southern CA
Posts: 31,340
Received 70 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Halt and Catch Fire
Gizmo is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 08:16 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,581
Received 793 Likes on 548 Posts
Re: Which series have you watched the most times?
Trailer Park Boys maybe 4-5 times. (Original only, the Netflix version episodes maybe twice.)
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Rings of Power (S1E01,E02) -- Episode 1 and Episode 2 -- 9/1/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.