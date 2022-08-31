DVD Talk Forum

DC's Stargirl (CW) -- Season 3 -- Premieres 8/31/22

DC's Stargirl (CW) -- Season 3 -- Premieres 8/31/22

   
DC's Stargirl (CW) -- Season 3 -- Premieres 8/31/22



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

SEASON PREMIERE

DC'S STARGIRL

"Frenemies - Chapter One: The Murder" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TVPG-LV) (HDTV)

STARMAN IS BACK - With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#301). Original airdate 8/31/2022. Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.


Joel McHale is now a series regular for season 3 as Starman

https://deadline.com/2021/10/joel-mc...-3-1234848919/



Joel McHale is now a series regular for season 3 as Starman

https://deadline.com/2021/10/joel-mc...-3-1234848919/
