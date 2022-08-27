Untold collection (Netflix)

Quote: Epic tales from the world of sports, including deep dives into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived these stories, to reveal grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy, and pathos.

Season 1

Episode 1 - Malice at the Palace

The story of the 2004 brawl that occurred during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons; includes never-before-seen footage.

Episode 2 - Deal with the Devil

: Boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring after breaking boundaries in the boxing world.

Episode 3 - Caitlyn Jenner

:

Episode 4 - Crimes and Penalties

The Danbury Trashers, the bad boys of hockey, take orders from the teenage son of an owner with mob ties, and they have a reputation for being as violent as they are good.

Episode 5 - Breaking Point

: Tennis player Mardy Fish tries to push through the mental strain at the 2012 US Open quarterfinals but bows out and is later diagnosed with an anxiety disorder; he goes public with his struggles to help

Season 2

Episodes 1 & 2 - The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

: All-American college football player Manti Te'o's online relationship comes under increased scrutiny, causing a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. (This is already being discussed in Sports Talk).

Episode 3 - The Rise and Fall of AND1

: The journey of three young friends who have a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they love and end up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head.

Episode 4 - Operation Flagrant Foul





You Tube : In the summer of 2007, news breaks that an NBA referee is being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis.

It's weird how it's listed on Netflix. Instead of having one title and then broken down into seasons and episodes (like usual), each episode is treated like it's own show.Retired decathlete Caitlyn Jenner recalls her life and career, offering up new insights on winning Olympic gold, making the decision to transition and her relationship with her children; includes newly discovered Olympic footage and home movies.