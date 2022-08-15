Sprung (Freevee) - C: Greg Garcia, S: Dillahunt, Plimpton

Quote:

Sprung | All New Series | Coming August 19



Sprung, a 9-episode series focusing on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. From Emmy award-winning writer Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl and Raising Hope), Sprung stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, The Mindy Project) as Jack, Emmy award-winner Martha Plimpton (Generation, Younger)) as Barb, Phillip Garcia (Scandal) as Rooster, Shakira Barrera (GLOW) as Gloria, James Earl (Night School) as Melvin, and introducing Clare Gillies as Wiggles. The first two episodes will debut exclusively on Freevee beginning August 19, followed by new episodes each week and a one-hour season finale on September 16.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Clare Gillies as Wiggles

· Garret Dillahunt as Jack

· James Earl as Melvin

· Martha Plimpton as Barb

· Phillip Garcia as Rooster

· Shakira Barrera as Gloria



CREW INFORMATION:

· Bobby Bowman as CP

· Garret Dillahunt as EP

· Gina Gari as CO-PROD

· Greg Garcia as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Jonathan Berry as EP

· Michael Pennie as CP

· Michael Rotenberg as EP

· Tim Stack as CP