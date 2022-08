Sprung (Freevee) - C: Greg Garcia, S: Dillahunt, Plimpton

Quote:

Sprung | All New Series | Coming August 19



Sprung, a 9-episode series focusing on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. From Emmy award-winning writer Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl and Raising Hope), Sprung stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, The Mindy Project) as Jack, Emmy award-winner Martha Plimpton (Generation, Younger)) as Barb, Phillip Garcia (Scandal) as Rooster, Shakira Barrera (GLOW) as Gloria, James Earl (Night School) as Melvin, and introducing Clare Gillies as Wiggles. The first two episodes will debut exclusively on Freevee beginning August 19, followed by new episodes each week and a one-hour season finale on September 16.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Clare Gillies as Wiggles

Garret Dillahunt as Jack

James Earl as Melvin

Martha Plimpton as Barb

Phillip Garcia as Rooster

Shakira Barrera as Gloria



CREW INFORMATION:

Bobby Bowman as CP

Garret Dillahunt as EP

Gina Gari as CO-PROD

Greg Garcia as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

Jonathan Berry as EP

Michael Pennie as CP

Michael Rotenberg as EP

Tim Stack as CP