Sprung (Freevee) - C: Greg Garcia, S: Dillahunt, Plimpton
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,660
Likes: 0
Received 2,903 Likes on 1,987 Posts
Sprung (Freevee) - C: Greg Garcia, S: Dillahunt, Plimpton
Sprung | All New Series | Coming August 19
Sprung, a 9-episode series focusing on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. From Emmy award-winning writer Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl and Raising Hope), Sprung stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, The Mindy Project) as Jack, Emmy award-winner Martha Plimpton (Generation, Younger)) as Barb, Phillip Garcia (Scandal) as Rooster, Shakira Barrera (GLOW) as Gloria, James Earl (Night School) as Melvin, and introducing Clare Gillies as Wiggles. The first two episodes will debut exclusively on Freevee beginning August 19, followed by new episodes each week and a one-hour season finale on September 16.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Clare Gillies as Wiggles
· Garret Dillahunt as Jack
· James Earl as Melvin
· Martha Plimpton as Barb
· Phillip Garcia as Rooster
· Shakira Barrera as Gloria
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bobby Bowman as CP
· Garret Dillahunt as EP
· Gina Gari as CO-PROD
· Greg Garcia as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jonathan Berry as EP
· Michael Pennie as CP
· Michael Rotenberg as EP
· Tim Stack as CP
Sprung, a 9-episode series focusing on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. From Emmy award-winning writer Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl and Raising Hope), Sprung stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, The Mindy Project) as Jack, Emmy award-winner Martha Plimpton (Generation, Younger)) as Barb, Phillip Garcia (Scandal) as Rooster, Shakira Barrera (GLOW) as Gloria, James Earl (Night School) as Melvin, and introducing Clare Gillies as Wiggles. The first two episodes will debut exclusively on Freevee beginning August 19, followed by new episodes each week and a one-hour season finale on September 16.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Clare Gillies as Wiggles
· Garret Dillahunt as Jack
· James Earl as Melvin
· Martha Plimpton as Barb
· Phillip Garcia as Rooster
· Shakira Barrera as Gloria
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bobby Bowman as CP
· Garret Dillahunt as EP
· Gina Gari as CO-PROD
· Greg Garcia as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jonathan Berry as EP
· Michael Pennie as CP
· Michael Rotenberg as EP
· Tim Stack as CP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off