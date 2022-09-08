DVD Talk Forum

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with The Detroit Lions (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/9/22

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with The Detroit Lions (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/9/22

New season starts tonight. I usually watch the first three episodes and never finish the season.
Re: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with The Detroit Lions (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/9/22
I like Hard Knocks but Im not sure I can watch an entire season on the Detroit Lions.

Watching these dudes prepare for a 3-14 season isnt going to be pretty.
