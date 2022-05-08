The Sandman (Netflix) -- Based on the DC comic -- Season 1 thread -- Premieres 8/5/22
The Sandman (Netflix) -- Based on the DC comic -- Season 1 thread -- Premieres 8/5/22
Dream Dangerously. Enter the world of THE SANDMAN on August 5, only on Netflix. There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes hes made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities both cosmic and human along the way.
Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dreams many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer.
Decided to do a fresh thread for actual discussion of the show.
10 episodes are dropping Friday. Please use spoiler tags since not everyone here will be watching this on the same schedule.
And if you want to have actual engaged discussion, please detail what episode your talking about before putting blind spoiler tags.
