re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22

That was a pretty good season finale. That moment at the end that Kamala shared with her father was very sweet. And I liked how the name "Ms. Marvel" came out of that conversation. Some cool moments, but I wish this show had 10 episodes instead of 6. They did try to cram in a lot in the 49 minutes. I did like the new suit.



Looks like most of the special effects budget from the season went into this final episode. They did leave a loose thread open with Kamran and him being a Mutant?



And yes, there was a cameo from Brie Larson. Although I'm not entirely sure what transpired. Did Carol and Kamala trade places? Carol looked stumped when she saw pictures of herself in Kamala's room.