Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22

TV Talk

Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22

   
07-12-22, 07:28 PM
Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22

07-12-22, 07:45 PM
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22
I'm curious about the odds that we get either a Carol Danvers or Monica Rambeau cameo tonight or both? Tonight is it. We won't see Kamala Khan again until The Marvels next year. I have to believe they will have some kind of segue to it.
07-12-22, 08:35 PM
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22
I am totally excited for the finale tomorrow. I do hope we get a Captain Marvel and Pulsar cameo.. or something more than that... a clean bridge to The Marvels.
07-12-22, 09:13 PM
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I'm curious about the odds that we get either a Carol Danvers or Monica Rambeau cameo tonight or both? Tonight is it. We won't see Kamala Khan again until The Marvels next year. I have to believe they will have some kind of segue to it.
Unless you take a Disney Cruise.
07-13-22, 03:05 AM
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22
That was a pretty good season finale. That moment at the end that Kamala shared with her father was very sweet. And I liked how the name "Ms. Marvel" came out of that conversation. Some cool moments, but I wish this show had 10 episodes instead of 6. They did try to cram in a lot in the 49 minutes. I did like the new suit.

Looks like most of the special effects budget from the season went into this final episode. They did leave a loose thread open with Kamran and him being a Mutant?

And yes, there was a cameo from Brie Larson. Although I'm not entirely sure what transpired. Did Carol and Kamala trade places? Carol looked stumped when she saw pictures of herself in Kamala's room.
07-13-22, 03:23 AM
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - No Normal - 7/13/22
Good finale. Like that her family was all cool with her powers. Damn, so Kamala is a mutant. And the X-Men '97 theme playing.

Really dug this series. The middle took a bit of a deep but overall I think it's one of the stronger Marvel D+ shows.
