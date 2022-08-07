24 star Gregory Itzin dead at 74
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,982
Received 1,782 Likes on 1,313 Posts
24 star Gregory Itzin dead at 74
Jon Cassar, who was 24s director and producer just tweeted it. So sad to hear this. I last saw Itzin in the 24 reunion last Fall.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off