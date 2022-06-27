Surface (Apple TV+) -- S: Gugu Mbatha-Raw -- Premieres 7/29/22

Quote:

Set in high-end San Francisco, "Surface" stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw ("The Morning Show"), who also executive produces, as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets? "Surface" is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.



The ensemble cast starring alongside Mbatha-Raw includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Stephan James ("If Beale Street Could Talk"), Ari Graynor ("I'm Dying Up Here"), Academy Award-nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste ("Secrets & Lies"), François Arnaud ("I Killed My Mother") and Millie Brady ("Pride and Prejudice and Zombies").



"Surface" is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award-nominee Sam Miller ("I May Destroy You"), directed four episodes of the series including the pilot and serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

