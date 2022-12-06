Freddy's Nightmares
I was getting ready to turn off the TV but decided to check out TubiTV to see if there was anything new and I noticed Freddy's Nightmares(2 seasons-44 episodes). The last time I seen it on TV was Chiller TV before they shutdown over ten years ago.
Checking Amazon Fire TV search it's also available(ad free) on Scream Box(4.99 a month with Amazon Prime also available on Roku Channel pay channels).
Not as good as Friday the 13th(tv series) but equal if not better than Monsters or Tales from the Darkside. Plus Freddy makes cameos on just about every episode(if not all the episodes).
