Pachinko (Apple TV +)

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Pachinko is a sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations. Starring Academy Award-winner Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim, Pachinko now streaming, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Pachinko
The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn as older Sunja. Pachinko is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Killing), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. Media Res Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with David Kim and Sebastian Lee.
Has anyone here heard of or had time to check out this new series Pachinko on Apple TV+? The first season just finished airing and it's gotten fantastic reviews
The 1st season is at 98% on RT and a 95% audience score
The 1st season is only 8 episodes and was already picked up for a 2nd season. The cast is mostly Korean actors. The show is in Korean, English, and Japanese.
I've been meaning to check it out. But wanted to see if anyone here had to the time to do so or already watched the season.
