George Carlin's American Dream (two-part HBO documentary) - D: Apatow & Bonfiglio - premieres 5/20/22
#1
George Carlin's American Dream, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, chronicles the life and work of the legendary comedian.
Carlins career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.
The two-part documentary tracks Carlins rise to fame and opens an intimate window into Carlins personal life, including his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. Intimate interviews with Carlin and Brendas daughter, Kelly Carlin, offer unique insight into her familys story and her parents enduring love and partnership.
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold and Jon Stewart are among those interviewed for the project.
HBO Documentary Films, Rise Films and Apatow Productions present George Carlin's American Dream. The documentary was edited by Joe Beshenkovsky; executive produced by Apatow, Bonfiglio, Teddy Leifer, Jerry Hamza, and Kelly Carlin. For HBO: executive producers, Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham.
#2
Re: George Carlin's American Dream (two-part HBO documentary) - D: Apatow & Bonfiglio - premieres 5/20/22
Woooah! Had no idea this was coming. My favorite comic. Very much looking forward to this.
#3
Re: George Carlin's American Dream (two-part HBO documentary) - D: Apatow & Bonfiglio - premieres 5/20/22
Man that looks good. Lined up the big guns for these interviews.
