Star Trek: Picard (S2E07) -- "Monsters" -- 4/14/22
Star Trek: Picard (S2E07) -- "Monsters" -- 4/14/22
MONSTERS Tallinn ventures inside Picards subconscious mind to help wake him from a coma and face both his darkest secrets and deepest fears. Seven and Raffi go in search of Jurati whom they fear has succumbed to the monster inside. Rios struggles to hide the truth of who he really is from Teresa.
Written by Jane Maggs. Directed by Joe Menendez.
