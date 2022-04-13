Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,212
Likes: 0
Received 2,465 Likes on 1,682 Posts
Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
re: Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22
I thought this was the weakest episode by far. Had an Indiana Jones kind of feel to it, but the fight/action sequences were very routine and the dialogue was too exposition heavy. The most interesting thing about the episode was the strong hint of a third, more violent personality that Marc and Steven are unaware of. RIP Gaspard Ulliel, who was sort of a one-note villainous character in this. I was expecting a bit more, but he never actually became "Midnight Man" (maybe in a future episode?).
Fortunately, listening to people who've seen the first 4 episodes, many seem to feel that episode 4 is the best one.
Fortunately, listening to people who've seen the first 4 episodes, many seem to feel that episode 4 is the best one.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off