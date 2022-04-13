DVD Talk Forum

Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22

Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22

   
04-12-22, 12:00 PM
Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22


04-13-22, 05:38 AM
re: Moon Knight (S1E03) - "The Friendly Type" - 4/13/22
I thought this was the weakest episode by far. Had an Indiana Jones kind of feel to it, but the fight/action sequences were very routine and the dialogue was too exposition heavy. The most interesting thing about the episode was the strong hint of a third, more violent personality that Marc and Steven are unaware of. RIP Gaspard Ulliel, who was sort of a one-note villainous character in this. I was expecting a bit more, but he never actually became "Midnight Man" (maybe in a future episode?).

Fortunately, listening to people who've seen the first 4 episodes, many seem to feel that episode 4 is the best one.

