Worst accent fail?
Who in your opinion blew it the worst on their character's accent? For me it was David Ogden Steirs' non-Bostonian accent on MASH. I mean it was a repeated plot point that he was from Boston but the accent was nowhere near it.
Second-worst is Patrick Steward, the French captain with a perfect English accent. Hearing him introduce himself was always a "really?" moment.
Yours?
Gotta be Kevin Costner's English accent in Robin Hood, right?
