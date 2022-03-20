DVD Talk Forum

Worst accent fail?

Worst accent fail?

   
Who in your opinion blew it the worst on their character's accent? For me it was David Ogden Steirs' non-Bostonian accent on MASH. I mean it was a repeated plot point that he was from Boston but the accent was nowhere near it.

Second-worst is Patrick Steward, the French captain with a perfect English accent. Hearing him introduce himself was always a "really?" moment.

Yours?
Gotta be Kevin Costner's English accent in Robin Hood, right?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Gotta be Kevin Costner's English accent in Robin Hood, right?
There are a lot in movies (Sean Connery and Keanu Reeves come to mind), but this is in TV Talk.
