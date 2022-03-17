Early Edition reboot (CBS) -- S: Alice Eve -- In development
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,526
Received 1,506 Likes on 1,107 Posts
Early Edition reboot (CBS) -- S: Alice Eve -- In development
https://deadline.com/2022/03/alice-e...aa5dee56334940
EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia) has been tapped as the lead of CBS drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler.Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrows newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.
Eves Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.
Glenn executive produces the reboot with DeVon Franklin via Franklin Entertainment and Bob Brush, who developed the original. Franklin Entertainments Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television Sony TV and Affirm Films co-venture for family, faith, inspirational and aspirational content in association with CBS Studios.
The original series, which was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page and Vik Rubenfeld, aired on CBS from 1996-2000. It was set in Chicago and starred Chandler as Gary Hobson, a stockbroker who received the Chicago Sun-Times a day in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the paper.
Eve just wrapped the feature action-comedy Freelance with John Cena and Alison Brie and horror film The Queen Mary. She recently starred in the Epix series Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and next will be seen in Prime Videos drama series The Power. Her credits also include Netflixs anthology series, Black Mirror, and Paramount Pictures Star Trek into Darkness. Eve is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia) has been tapped as the lead of CBS drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler.Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrows newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.
Eves Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.
Glenn executive produces the reboot with DeVon Franklin via Franklin Entertainment and Bob Brush, who developed the original. Franklin Entertainments Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television Sony TV and Affirm Films co-venture for family, faith, inspirational and aspirational content in association with CBS Studios.
The original series, which was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page and Vik Rubenfeld, aired on CBS from 1996-2000. It was set in Chicago and starred Chandler as Gary Hobson, a stockbroker who received the Chicago Sun-Times a day in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the paper.
Eve just wrapped the feature action-comedy Freelance with John Cena and Alison Brie and horror film The Queen Mary. She recently starred in the Epix series Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and next will be seen in Prime Videos drama series The Power. Her credits also include Netflixs anthology series, Black Mirror, and Paramount Pictures Star Trek into Darkness. Eve is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,005
Received 1,299 Likes on 873 Posts
Re: Early Edition reboot (CBS) -- S: Alice Eve -- In development
Im surprised theyre sticking with the antiquated Newspaper plot device rather than just having a News site or Twitter feed give her the news a day early.
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,526
Received 1,506 Likes on 1,107 Posts
Re: Early Edition reboot (CBS) -- S: Alice Eve -- In development
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off