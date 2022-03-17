Early Edition reboot (CBS) -- S: Alice Eve -- In development

Quote:

:

(

) has been tapped as the lead of

 drama pilot

, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler.

Written by Melissa Glenn, the newfollows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrows newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.Eves Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what  which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.Glenn executive produces the reboot with DeVon Franklin via Franklin Entertainment and Bob Brush, who developed the original. Franklin Entertainments Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television  Sony TV and Affirm Films co-venture for family, faith, inspirational and aspirational content  in association with CBS Studios.The original series, which was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page and Vik Rubenfeld, aired on CBS from 1996-2000. It was set in Chicago and starred Chandler as Gary Hobson, a stockbroker who received theday in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the paper.Eve just wrapped the feature action-comedywith John Cena and Alison Brie and horror film. She recently starred in the Epix seriesfromcreator Julian Fellowes and next will be seen in Prime Videos drama series. Her credits also include Netflixs anthology series,, and Paramount Pictures. Eve is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.