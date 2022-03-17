DVD Talk Forum

Shining Vale (STARZ) - S: Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear
Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Courteney Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Courteney Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps
· Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps
· Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps
· Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps
· Merrin Dungey as Kam
· Mira Sorvino as Rosemary

CREW INFORMATION:
· Aaron Kaplan as EP
· Clelia Mountford as EP
· Courteney Cox as PROD
· Dana Honor as EP
· Dearbhla Walsh as DIR (Pilot)
· Jeff Astrof as CRTR/EP
· Sharon Horgan as CRTR/EP
This premiered a few weeks ago. I know Cox is out doing press, but I haven't really seen any promotion for it. Now that I see it was created by Sharon Horgan I will have to check it out.
