Shining Vale (STARZ) - S: Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear
Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Courteney Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Courteney Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps
· Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps
· Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps
· Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps
· Merrin Dungey as Kam
· Mira Sorvino as Rosemary
CREW INFORMATION:
· Aaron Kaplan as EP
· Clelia Mountford as EP
· Courteney Cox as PROD
· Dana Honor as EP
· Dearbhla Walsh as DIR (Pilot)
· Jeff Astrof as CRTR/EP
· Sharon Horgan as CRTR/EP
