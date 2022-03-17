Shining Vale (STARZ) - S: Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear

Quote: Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Courteney Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Courteney Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps

· Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps

· Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps

· Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps

· Merrin Dungey as Kam

· Mira Sorvino as Rosemary



CREW INFORMATION:

· Aaron Kaplan as EP

· Clelia Mountford as EP

· Courteney Cox as PROD

· Dana Honor as EP

· Dearbhla Walsh as DIR (Pilot)

· Jeff Astrof as CRTR/EP

· Sharon Horgan as CRTR/EP

This premiered a few weeks ago. I know Cox is out doing press, but I haven't really seen any promotion for it. Now that I see it was created by Sharon Horgan I will have to check it out.