Isle of the Dead (AMC & AMC+) -- S: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan -- Coming in 2023

Quote:

This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around

, said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.