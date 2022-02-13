Korean Dramas on Netflix
Forecasting Love and Weather (JTBC) - 02 of 16ep. - started 02/12/22
Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (tvN) - 02 of 16ep. - started 02/12/22
With her plans of being a professional fencer foiled by a sudden financial crisis in the 1990s, a passionate young high-schooler wonders if it’s time to give up on her dreams.
But the hardworking part-timer at the comic book shop may be the kindred soul she needs to keep her spirits up—especially when they meet again at ages 25 and 21.
Thirty Nine (JTBC) - 00 of 12ep. - starts 02/16//22
Three best friends get ready to welcome the big four-oh, a new chapter of life that is shaping up to be a rollercoaster full of love, laughter, and unexpected loss. But one thing promises to stay constant—they’ll have each other through it all.
