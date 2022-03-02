DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

South Park - Season 25

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

South Park - Season 25

   
Old 02-03-22, 08:22 AM
  #1  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,064
Likes: 0
Received 65 Likes on 47 Posts
South Park - Season 25
Didn't see a thread for last night's season premiere.

I didn't think it was a bad start, and at least there was hardly any mention of Tegridy.

"My dad listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money"
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-22, 08:45 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,948
Received 342 Likes on 248 Posts
Re: South Park - Season 25
Wasn't a big fan. The Matt Damon jabs were funny but the whole pajamas = mask concept was not very clever.

Did Mr Mackey sound very different to anyone else? Like it was a different actor doing the voice.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) S: McBride, Goodman, Devine, Patterson -- premieres 8/18/19

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.