South Park - Season 25
South Park - Season 25
Didn't see a thread for last night's season premiere.
I didn't think it was a bad start, and at least there was hardly any mention of Tegridy.
"My dad listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money"
I didn't think it was a bad start, and at least there was hardly any mention of Tegridy.
"My dad listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money"
Re: South Park - Season 25
Wasn't a big fan. The Matt Damon jabs were funny but the whole pajamas = mask concept was not very clever.
Did Mr Mackey sound very different to anyone else? Like it was a different actor doing the voice.
Did Mr Mackey sound very different to anyone else? Like it was a different actor doing the voice.
