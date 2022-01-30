We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime )

A revealing four-part documentary series from writer/director W. Kamau Bell offering a deeply personal exploration of Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to alleged sexual predator. Exploring the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, Bell invites comedians, educators, journalists and Cosby survivors to have a refreshingly candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes. Bell takes an unfiltered look at his legacy and the unexpected ramifications for an industry that enabled him.

Part One Premieres Sunday, January 30th. All episodes are currently available on Showtime Anytime.



I just watched the first episode and it is fascinating (and an interesting companion piece to A&E's "Secrets of Playboy" documentary series that started last Monday). The first episode tells stories of his early career and his status as a Television pioneer (including an interesting story about Black stunt performers), but also tells some stories about his behavior with women.