DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread

   
Old 01-20-22, 02:12 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,497
Received 2,364 Likes on 1,531 Posts
The Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread
Hes publishing a book and doing a book tour!


Edit : And I just pre-ordered a signed copy from bn.com.
Last edited by Decker; 01-20-22 at 02:24 AM.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Decker:
John Pannozzi (01-20-22), story (01-20-22)
Old 01-20-22, 03:17 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,730
Received 40 Likes on 32 Posts
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
When this was bumped and the way the year is going for celebrities so far I was worried.
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-22, 09:43 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,087
Received 256 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
nice, I may check him out in Naperville, that's his hometown, he grew up a couple houses down from where I raised my kids, although he was long gone before I moved in that house back in 1992. His mom actually moved into the same condo building where I had moved my mom too, but I never crossed paths with him at either location. Oh, shoot, just googled for more information and his mom recently passed.
PerryD is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-22, 09:52 AM
  #4  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,752
Received 647 Likes on 462 Posts
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Originally Posted by GatorDeb View Post
When this was bumped and the way the year is going for celebrities so far I was worried.
For real. I think this is one of those scenarios where we can start a new thread with book news (in Book Talk, which I'm told is a thing that exists!) instead of bumping a thread about how he almost died, yeah?

edit: thanks story
Last edited by Dan; 01-20-22 at 10:20 AM.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-22, 09:53 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,503
Received 490 Likes on 390 Posts
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Or just request the thread title change to the Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-22, 09:56 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,497
Received 2,364 Likes on 1,531 Posts
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
For real. I think this is one of those scenarios where we can start a new thread with book news (in Book Talk, which I'm told is a thing that exists!) instead of bumping a thread about how he almost died, yeah?
Since I assume the book will discuss the health scare I thought this would be the appropriate place to put the news.
​​​​​​​
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Or just request the thread title change to the Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread
I like that idea.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-22, 10:04 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,584
Received 152 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
add me to the list of concerned readers when i see a Bob Odenkirk hospitalized thread bumped. It would be great if a Mod can change the title as previously suggested
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.