The Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread

Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized

nice, I may check him out in Naperville, that's his hometown, he grew up a couple houses down from where I raised my kids, although he was long gone before I moved in that house back in 1992. His mom actually moved into the same condo building where I had moved my mom too, but I never crossed paths with him at either location. Oh, shoot, just googled for more information and his mom recently passed.