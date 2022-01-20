The Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread
Hes publishing a book and doing a book tour!
Edit : And I just pre-ordered a signed copy from bn.com.
nice, I may check him out in Naperville, that's his hometown, he grew up a couple houses down from where I raised my kids, although he was long gone before I moved in that house back in 1992. His mom actually moved into the same condo building where I had moved my mom too, but I never crossed paths with him at either location. Oh, shoot, just googled for more information and his mom recently passed.
Or just request the thread title change to the Bob Odenkirk Appreciation Thread
add me to the list of concerned readers when i see a Bob Odenkirk hospitalized thread bumped. It would be great if a Mod can change the title as previously suggested
