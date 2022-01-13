DVD Talk Forum

Murderville (Netflix) S: Arnett
This sounds fun
Re: Murderville (Netflix) S: Arnett
Creative, Ill check it out.
Re: Murderville (Netflix) S: Arnett
The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3. Based off the BAFTA award winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.

Re: Murderville (Netflix) S: Arnett
Sounds interesting. Might give it a watch when its out.
