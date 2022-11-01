Suspicion (Apple TV+) - S: Uma Thurman - premieres 2/4/22

Quote:

Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the highly anticipated thriller series "Suspicion," which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, February 4, 2022. The eight-episode, heart-pounding drama, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman ("Kill Bill," "Pulp Fiction"), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Angel Coulby

· Elizabeth Henstridge

· Elyes Gabel

· Georgina Campbell

· Kunal Nayyar

· Noah Emmerich

· Uma Thurman



CREW INFORMATION:

· Amit Cohen as CRTR (Original Series)

· Anna Winger as EP

· Avi Nir as EP

· Chris Long as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Darin McLeod as PROD

· Howard Burch as EP

· Maria Feldman as CRTR (Original Series)

· Rob Williams as CRTR/EP