The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.

The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.

   
01-09-22, 11:47 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,694
Received 37 Likes on 29 Posts
The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.
I've seen him in a few things and he was just OK but holy cow as the villain in season 6 of Dexter (don't have to use Spoiler tags, I've spoiled most of the series as I'm watching for the first time). Reminds me of I don't remember the character but there's a boy with magical powers in that house for orphan boys was it Grindewald? Dark religious nuts I'm loving him in this.
01-09-22, 11:52 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,178
Received 121 Likes on 95 Posts
Re: The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.
I enjoyed his short lived TV series - The Good Guys - with Bradley Whitford
01-09-22, 11:56 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,682
Received 117 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.
"Life in Pieces" was underappreciated. It should have gone a few more seasons.
The following users liked this post:
Boondock Saint (01-10-22)
01-10-22, 12:25 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,924
Received 64 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.
He was great in the first season of Fargo.
