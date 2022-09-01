The Colin Hanks appreciation thread.

I've seen him in a few things and he was just OK but holy cow as the villain in season 6 of Dexter (don't have to use Spoiler tags, I've spoiled most of the series as I'm watching for the first time). Reminds me of I don't remember the character but there's a boy with magical powers in that house for orphan boys was it Grindewald? Dark religious nuts I'm loving him in this.