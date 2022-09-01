DVD Talk Forum

Bob Saget dead at 65

Bob Saget dead at 65

   
Old 01-09-22, 07:37 PM
Bob Saget dead at 65
Damn.
Old 01-09-22, 07:40 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Fuck.
Old 01-09-22, 07:40 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
RIP

I remember watching him hosting America's Funniest Home Videos and Full House.
Old 01-09-22, 07:40 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Linking the story would be nice.

https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/09/bob-s...an-full-house/
Old 01-09-22, 07:41 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
…. the aristocrats.


Whoa. RIP.
Old 01-09-22, 07:42 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
This one deserves a Holy Shit!
Old 01-09-22, 07:47 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Separate subject, but is it weird to anyone else that TMZ has emerged as an authoritative journalistic source for breaking news?
Old 01-09-22, 07:48 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Im shaken by this one.

He just announced a show back home in Philly and just started a tour.
Old 01-09-22, 07:50 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Separate subject, but is it weird to anyone else that TMZ has emerged as an authoritative journalistic source for breaking news?
Celebrity news.

I’m sure someone called in the tip and was paid.
Old 01-09-22, 07:51 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
He tweeted earlier today.

Old 01-09-22, 07:53 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
3:42 AM? Hopefully he had fun on his final night and didn't just break down his gear and drive 2 hours to Orlando.
Old 01-09-22, 07:54 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
He directed Norm MacDonald's "Dirty Work" movie. Weird to lose them so close together.
Old 01-09-22, 07:55 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Holy shit. This one floors me. Not that Im even a huge fan of him, but I did like him for Full House/Fuller House, as well as some of his raunchy comedy. Totally unexpected. RIP.
Old 01-09-22, 08:06 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Old 01-09-22, 08:07 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65

heart attack??
Old 01-09-22, 08:11 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Damn. I never watched Full House and didnt particularly care for his raunchy stand-up but he seemed like a decent guy. Sad news.

2022: The year EVERY celeb dies!
Old 01-09-22, 08:12 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Wow.. devastating. 2022 pulling no punches.
Old 01-09-22, 08:12 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Still not on CNN

add: other outlets have it now
Old 01-09-22, 08:15 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Who else has died in 2022?
Bogdanovich. Poitier.
Old 01-09-22, 08:16 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Bogdanovich. Poitier.
Yeah I forgot about Poitier.
Old 01-09-22, 08:20 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Yeah I forgot about Poitier.
And although it was technically still 2021, Betty Whites body wasnt even cold yet when the clock struck midnight on New Years.

Were barely a week into the new year and have already lost some pretty notable celebs.
Old 01-09-22, 08:21 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Naw, White was distinctly a final FU from 2021.
Old 01-09-22, 08:23 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Ironically, ABC interrupted America's Funniest Videos to make the announcement.
Old 01-09-22, 08:24 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Naw, White was distinctly a final FU from 2021.
My point being that it was just a few days ago.
Old 01-09-22, 08:26 PM
Re: Bob Saget dead at 65
Oh shit! This one has me shook! Big Full House and Fuller House fan
