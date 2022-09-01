DVD Talk Forum

Most Frustrating Shows

Most Frustrating Shows

   
01-09-22, 04:41 PM
Most Frustrating Shows
So with Dexter: New Blood wrapping up I was thinking about this. I loved Dexter for much of its original run. I defended it for a long time and was a fanboy for it until the abysmal eighth season.

Looking back on it the show really went downhill after the fourth season. I think the fifth had some moments still, but it was definitely rocky from season five onwards.

Dexter: New Blood I would say was also a very mixed bag. Its like the creators wanted to apologize and do better, but it still wasnt very great.

Its frustrating because I like the show and its characters. I think Michael C. Hall is amazing as Dexter and at its high points it may have been one of my favorite shows. Those low points though just drag it down so much.
01-09-22, 04:48 PM
Re: Most Frustrating Shows
I feel like The Simpsons should have ended 3 or 4 seasons ago.
01-09-22, 04:59 PM
Re: Most Frustrating Shows
There are more than a few Showtime shows that fall into this category simply because they carried for several seasons after they should have wrapped up. You still mostly watch because you liked the characters, but you wish it wouldn't have stuck around so long.

Mostly in order to frustrate you, you probably had to have liked a show. Game of Thrones would qualify. Lost would qualify. It closed strong, but the West Wing had some frustrating seasons. I liked the final episode, but the Office should have ended with Michael leaving. And maybe a year or two before that too.
01-09-22, 05:08 PM
Re: Most Frustrating Shows
Homeland FTW!
