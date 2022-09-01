Most Frustrating Shows
So with Dexter: New Blood wrapping up I was thinking about this. I loved Dexter for much of its original run. I defended it for a long time and was a fanboy for it until the abysmal eighth season.
Looking back on it the show really went downhill after the fourth season. I think the fifth had some moments still, but it was definitely rocky from season five onwards.
Dexter: New Blood I would say was also a very mixed bag. Its like the creators wanted to apologize and do better, but it still wasnt very great.
Its frustrating because I like the show and its characters. I think Michael C. Hall is amazing as Dexter and at its high points it may have been one of my favorite shows. Those low points though just drag it down so much.
There are more than a few Showtime shows that fall into this category simply because they carried for several seasons after they should have wrapped up. You still mostly watch because you liked the characters, but you wish it wouldn't have stuck around so long.
Mostly in order to frustrate you, you probably had to have liked a show. Game of Thrones would qualify. Lost would qualify. It closed strong, but the West Wing had some frustrating seasons. I liked the final episode, but the Office should have ended with Michael leaving. And maybe a year or two before that too.
