Most Frustrating Shows

So with Dexter: New Blood wrapping up I was thinking about this. I loved Dexter for much of its original run. I defended it for a long time and was a fanboy for it until the abysmal eighth season.



Looking back on it the show really went downhill after the fourth season. I think the fifth had some moments still, but it was definitely rocky from season five onwards.



Dexter: New Blood I would say was also a very mixed bag. Its like the creators wanted to apologize and do better, but it still wasnt very great.



Its frustrating because I like the show and its characters. I think Michael C. Hall is amazing as Dexter and at its high points it may have been one of my favorite shows. Those low points though just drag it down so much.