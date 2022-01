Most Frustrating Shows

So with Dexter: New Blood wrapping up I was thinking about this. I loved Dexter for much of its original run. I defended it for a long time and was a fanboy for it until the abysmal eighth season.



Looking back on it the show really went downhill after the fourth season. I think the fifth had some moments still, but it was definitely rocky from season five onwards.



Dexter: New Blood I would say was also a very mixed bag. Itís like the creators wanted to apologize and do better, but it still wasnít very great.



Itís frustrating because I like the show and itís characters. I think Michael C. Hall is amazing as Dexter and at itís high points it may have been one of my favorite shows. Those low points though just drag it down so much.