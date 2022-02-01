Around the World in 80 Days (PBS) -- S: David Tennant -- Based on the Jules Verne novel -- 1/2/22

Quote: Around the World in 80 Days is a thrilling, new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel. David Tennant (Good Omens, Doctor Who) stars as literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg. He is joined on his incredible journey by French actor Ibrahim Koma (OSS 117, Wùlu) as Jean Passepartout, Fogg’s irrepressible valet, and German actress Leonie Benesch (The Crown, Babylon Berlin) as Abigail “Fix” Fortescue, a determined and headstrong journalist.



Watch Around the World In 80 Days, Sundays, Jan. 2-Feb. 20, 2022, 8/7c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.



This premieres tonight on PBS. It's an 8 episode season and apparently it was picked up for a 2nd season.Don't know if this forum has the time or any interest in this, but thought I would put this on your radars.I'm sure the episodes will be on the PBS app for free tomorrow for those who can't see it tonight.This is airing in the UK as well, but they are only 1 week ahead.