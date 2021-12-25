2022 Notable Winter/Spring Premiere Dates

https://ew.com/tv/2022-tv-premiere-dates/



JANUARY

Quote: JAN. 1

SEASON PREMIERE: Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)

REBOOT PREMIERE: Ghost Hunters (Discovery+)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya (Nat Geo WILD)

SERIES PREMIERE: The '80s: Top Ten (Nat Geo)



JAN. 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Dirty Jobs (Discovery)

SERIES PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: This Came Out of Me (Discovery)



JAN. 3

SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelor (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Kenan (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)



JAN. 4

SEASON PREMIERE: black-ish (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Finding Your Roots (PBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: This Is Us (NBC)



JAN. 5

SEASON PREMIERE: The Amazing Race (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: American Greed (CNBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

SERIES PREMIERE: Good Sam (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: I Can See Your Voice (Fox)



JAN. 6

SEASON PREMIERE: Battlebots (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: Go-Big Show (TBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

REBOOT PREMIERE: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox)

DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Let the World See (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Women of the Movement (ABC)



JAN. 7

SERIES PREMIERE: Hype House (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Ladies Who List: Atlanta (OWN)

SERIES PREMIERE: Love During Lockup (WE tv)

SEASON PREMIERE: Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

SEASON PREMIERE: Search Party (HBO Max)

MOVIE: The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)

SEASON PREMIERE: Undercover Boss (CBS)



JAN. 8

SEASON PREMIERE: A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)



JAN. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pivoting (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Smiling Friends (Adult Swim)

SEASON PREMIERE: Vienna Blood (PBS)

AWARDS: 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (



JAN. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: Black Market with Michael K. Williams (Vice TV)

SEASON PREMIERE: Darcey & Stacey (TLC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Queens of Mystery (Acorn TV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: Street Outlaws: OKC (Discovery)



JAN. 11

SERIES PREMIERE: The Kings of Napa (OWN)

SERIES PREMIERE: Naomi (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: Superman & Lois (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: Wipeout (TBS)



JAN. 12

SERIES PREMIERE: Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (E!)



JAN. 13

MOVIE: Brazen (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: Peacemaker (HBO Max)



JAN. 14

SEASON PREMIERE: After Life (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Archive 81 (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: The House (Netflix)

MOVIE: Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

MOVIE: Sex Appeal (Hulu)

MOVIE: The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)



JAN. 15

SERIES PREMIERE: Remix My Space With Marsai Martin (Discovery+)



JAN. 16

SEASON PREMIERE: Britannia (EPIX)

SEASON PREMIERE: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

SEASON PREMIERE: Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW)



JAN. 17

SEASON PREMIERE: American Dad! (TBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Summer Home (Bravo)



JAN. 18

SERIES PREMIERE: How I Met Your Father (Hulu)



JAN. 20

SEASON PREMIERE: Men of West Hollywood (Crackle)

MOVIE: The Royal Treatment (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Selling the Hamptons (Discovery+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Single Drunk Female (Freeform)



JAN. 21

SERIES PREMIERE: As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)

MOVIE: Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Ozark (Netflix)



JAN. 23

SEASON PREMIERE: Billions (Showtime)



JAN. 24

SERIES PREMIERE: The Gilded Age (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Promised Land (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

SEASON PREMIERE: Snowpiercer (TNT)



JAN. 26

SEASON PREMIERE: Resident Alien (Syfy)



JAN. 27

SEASON PREMIERE: Fast Foodies (truTV)



JAN. 28

SERIES PREMIERE: The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

MOVIE: Home Team (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: In From the Cold (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix)



JAN. 30

SEASON PREMIERE: Monarch (Fox)

DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)



JAN. 31

SERIES PREMIERE: Adults Adopting Adults (A&E)

AWARDS: Grammy Awards (

MOVIE: Help (Acorn TV)

FEBRUARY FEB. 1

SEASON PREMIERE: Raising Dion (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)



FEB. 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pam & Tommy (Hulu)



FEB. 4

MOVIE: Book of Love (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)

SEASON PREMIERE: Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Suspicion (Apple TV+)

MOVIE: A Través De Mi Ventana (Netflix)



FEB. 6

SERIES PREMIERE: Power Book IV: Force (Starz)



FEB. 11

SEASON PREMIERE: Dollface (Hulu)

MOVIE: I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Inventing Anna (Netflix)



FEB. 13

SPORTS: NBC)

SPECIAL: Puppy Bowl XVII (Animal Planet/Discovery+)



FEB. 14

SEASON PREMIERE: State of the Union (Sundance TV)



FEB. 18

SEASON PREMIERE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Severance (Apple TV+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Space Force (Netflix)

MOVIE: Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)



FEB. 20

SERIES PREMIERE: From (EPIX)



FEB. 21

SERIES PREMIERE: All American: Homecoming (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: American Song Contest (NBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Endgame (NBC)



FEB. 22

SEASON PREMIERE: Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC)



FEB. 23

SEASON PREMIERE: Snowfall (FX)



FEB. 24

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order (NBC)



FEB. 25

SERIES PREMIERE: Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)



FEB. 27

SEASON PREMIERE: Killing Eve (BBC America)

AWARDS: Screen Actors Guild Awards (

SERIES PREMIERE: Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime)



FEB. 28

SEASON PREMIERE: BETTER THINGS (FX) MARCH MAR. 3

SERIES PREMIERE: The Dropout (Hulu)



MAR. 6

AWARDS: Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Shining Vale (Starz)

SEASON PREMIERE: Unexpected (TLC)



MAR. 8

SERIES PREMIERE: The Thing About Pam (NBC)



MAR. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Kung Fu (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: Survivor (CBS)



MAR. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)



MAR. 11

SEASON PREMIERE: Charmed (The CW)



MAR. 15

SEASON PREMIERE: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Young Rock (NBC)



MAR. 24

SEASON PREMIERE: Atlanta (FX)



MAR. 27

AWARDS: Academy Awards (ABC)



MAR. 31

SERIES PREMIERE: How We Roll (CBS)

This list is from Entertainment Weekly as of 12/23/21If you notice something that's not here, please feel free to mention it.Obviously this list is likely not complete and more will be announced at a later time.