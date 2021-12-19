DVD Talk Forum

Louis CK - Sorry (new standup special)

   
Old 12-19-21, 10:46 AM
Louis CK - Sorry (new standup special)
So, Louis CK released a new special on his website for 10 bucks called Sorry.

Anyone gonna check this out? A couple reviews Ive read said if he wasnt canceled before (he was) he certainly would be after this new one.

I thought his 2020 special Sincerely, Louis CK was hilarious.

Apparently a commercial ran for this during the new SNL last night.
Old 12-19-21, 11:19 AM
Re: Louis CK - Sorry (new standup special)
I saw him live in March 2020 (having seen him at least half a dozen times before that)... and I just didn't think the set was very good.
Old 12-19-21, 11:31 AM
Re: Louis CK - Sorry (new standup special)
Im still on his email list and got the email about this yesterday. I was a fan of him prior to him being cancelled. I still kind of like some of his material, and especially thought Louie was a good show, but it feels kind of odd supporting him anymore.
