Louis CK - Sorry (new standup special)
So, Louis CK released a new special on his website for 10 bucks called Sorry.
Anyone gonna check this out? A couple reviews Ive read said if he wasnt canceled before (he was) he certainly would be after this new one.
I thought his 2020 special Sincerely, Louis CK was hilarious.
Apparently a commercial ran for this during the new SNL last night.
Re: Louis CK - Sorry (new standup special)
I saw him live in March 2020 (having seen him at least half a dozen times before that)... and I just didn't think the set was very good.
Im still on his email list and got the email about this yesterday. I was a fan of him prior to him being cancelled. I still kind of like some of his material, and especially thought Louie was a good show, but it feels kind of odd supporting him anymore.
