Naomi (CW) -- Based on the DC Comic -- From EP Ava DuVernay -- Premieres 1/11/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,187
Received 1,290 Likes on 949 Posts
Naomi (CW) -- Based on the DC Comic -- From EP Ava DuVernay -- Premieres 1/11/22
https://comicbook.com/dc/news/naomi-...-universe-tie/
From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), and starring Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power, The Lion King on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, Kevin Can Wait). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, The Fix).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off