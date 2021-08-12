DVD Talk Forum

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix) -- Kristen Bell - 1/28/22



For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she? The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28, only on Netflix.


This is another Netflix limited series

Apparently this has an 8 episode order.
Re: The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix) -- Kristen Bell - 1/28
Feels like the title needs a Gone Girl on a Train in there too.

Love Kristen Bell and those types of female-driven novel-turned-movie mysteries seem ripe for parody. Dont know about it being an 8 episode series and not a one-off movie.
Re: The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix) -- Kristen Bell - 1/28
It's like one of those spoof films like Don't be a Menace to South Central while Drinking your Juice in the Hood.
