Arcane (Netflix)

I've heard quite a lot about this series over the last few days so I thought I'd check it out. I never really paid much attention to this one because I don't play League of Legends.I'm a few episodes in and Arcane is, by far, the best animated show on Netflix, I'd go as far to say it's the highest quality animated show that's been on TV/Streaming in decades. I'm a general fan of animation but this one just blows me away. We're way past uncanny valley here with the facial expressions- they seem so realistic at times almost seems like a form of rotoscoping was used for much of the show and it was drawn over and then animated by computer. Apparently why Arcane looks so different is the backgrounds are hand painted and then the animations are done to fit the backgrounds.Also, the show is easy to follow if you haven't played the game. Highly recommend people check this one out, it's definitely not one for kids.