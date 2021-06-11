Yellowjackets (Showtime) - S: Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey

Quote:

Part survival epic, part psychological horror story and part coming-of-age drama, this is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives theyve attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over. Starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, with Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis. Watch the premiere on November 14 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.





PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alex Wyndham as Adult Kevyn

· Alexa Barajas as Teenage Mari

· Amy Okuda as Cat Wheeler

· Ava Allan

· Briana Venskus as Jessica Cruz

· Christina Ricci as Adult Misty

· Courtney Eaton as Lottie

· Ella Purnell as Jackie

· Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa

· Juliette Lewis as Adult Natalie

· Keeya King as Akilah

· Kevin Alves as Teenage Travis

· Liv Hewson as Vanessa "Van" Palmer

· Melanie Lynskey as Adult Shauna

· Peter Gadiot as Adam

· Sammi Hanratty as Teen Misty

· Sarah Desjardins as Callie

· Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna

· Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie

· Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

· Tawny Cypress as Adult Taissa

· Warren Kole as Adult Jeff Sadecki



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ashley Lyle as CRTR/EP

· Bart Nickerson as CRTR/EP

· Drew Comins as EP

· Jonathan Lisco as EP

· Karyn Kusama as EP/DIR (Pilot)