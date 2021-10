Head of the Class Reboot (HBO Max) - Premieres 11/4/21

In its second year as a streaming service, HBO Max is seeking to fill its metaphorical shelves with plenty of original content to entice viewers to subscribe. One of the upcoming series is "Head of the Class," a reboot of the 1980s ABC sitcom of the same name.This updated version will be a high school series in a similar vein to the original, with the gung-ho teacher Alicia Adams (Isabella Gomez) starring as a new mentor to a class of honors students. She will be trying to figure out her own life while encouraging her students to gain more non-academic experiences for themselves. Fans of the medical sitcom "Scrubs" and the sports-themed "Ted Lasso" will be excited to hear that this new series is being produced by Bill Lawrence, making it a promising entry to the HBO Max roster.Read More: https://www.looper.com/590727/head-o..._campaign=clip I'm not sure how many DVDTalkers beside me watched the original Head of the Class, but HBO Max is rebooting the series. Robin Givens played a student in the original series, but she's returning to play a parent of the student in the reboot. My main complaint with the reboot is the actress playing the teacher is only 23. I'm sure some of the actors/actresses playing the students are older than her since Hollywood casts 25 year olds as high school students.