TV shows within TV shows

   
TV shows within TV shows
There are shows that have running shows in them, the obvious one is Itchy and Scratchy from The Simpsons. The other one I can think of is Monsignor Martinez (not sure if there's a name for the show or if that's the name) that's from King of the Hill.

Can you think of any others?
Re: TV shows within TV shows
The Simpsons:
I on Springfield
Police Cops

Married...with Children:
Psycho Dad

Arrested Development:
Girls with Low Self Esteem

Futurama:
All My Circuits
The Scary Door
Single Female Lawyer
Everyone Loves Hypnotoad
Re: TV shows within TV shows
Twin Peaks: Invitation to Love

I'm sure there's a ton on 30 Rock: TGS itself, MILF Island, etc...
Re: TV shows within TV shows
If you really want to go down a rabbit hole on this subject, try this site: https://nestflix.fun/
It's a site made to look like Netflix, but all just show within show references.
