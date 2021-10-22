TV shows within TV shows
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
TV shows within TV shows
There are shows that have running shows in them, the obvious one is Itchy and Scratchy from The Simpsons. The other one I can think of is Monsignor Martinez (not sure if there's a name for the show or if that's the name) that's from King of the Hill.
Can you think of any others?
Can you think of any others?
#2
Re: TV shows within TV shows
The Simpsons:
I on Springfield
Police Cops
Married...with Children:
Psycho Dad
Arrested Development:
Girls with Low Self Esteem
Futurama:
All My Circuits
The Scary Door
Single Female Lawyer
Everyone Loves Hypnotoad
I on Springfield
Police Cops
Married...with Children:
Psycho Dad
Arrested Development:
Girls with Low Self Esteem
Futurama:
All My Circuits
The Scary Door
Single Female Lawyer
Everyone Loves Hypnotoad
#4
Member
Join Date: Oct 2005
Posts: 167
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: TV shows within TV shows
If you really want to go down a rabbit hole on this subject, try this site: https://nestflix.fun/
It's a site made to look like Netflix, but all just show within show references.
It's a site made to look like Netflix, but all just show within show references.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off