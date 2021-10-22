DVD Talk Forum

Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66

Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66

   
Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66
Wooow.


Story Here


Peter Scolari, who rose to stardom on the brilliant-but-canceled “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks, died Friday morning at age 66 of cancer, after a two-year illness.

His death was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.

Scolari was a prolific actor, both on television and on Broadway. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath on “Girls,” the father of Hannah (Lena Dunham). From 1987-1989, he was nominated three times for supporting actor Emmys for his role as Michael Harris on “Newhart,” Bob Newhart’s beloved CBS comedy.

Scolari was working until recently, and co-starred on the just-concluded second season of “Evil,” on which he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
Re: Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66
Too bad. He was great on Newhart.
Re: Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66
Wow. He's been great in many things. He was wonderful in Girls just a few years ago. Very sad.
Re: Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66
Way too young. I don't know his recent work but I enjoyed him on Newhart and Bosom Buddies.
Re: Peter Scolari, Newhart and Bosom Buddies Actor, Dies at 66
Best know as a regular on Circus of the Stars. Enjoyed him on Bosom Buddies.
