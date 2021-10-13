The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+) -- Season 2 Thread -- premieres 11/11/21
The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+) -- Season 2 Thread -- premieres 11/11/21
The Challenge: All Stars has scored a second-season renewal at MTV, which also revealed the season’s premiere date and contestants set to return for the competition show.
Set to drop Thursday, November 11 exclusively on Paramount+, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 will welcome back 24 cast members from the show’s long history, including players who haven’t competed in more that 20 years. With past relationships that run deep and competitive streaks that never die, they will have to overcome the obstacles both in and out of the game to take home the win. The players will face over-the-top challenges for a shot at the $500,000 grand prize. TJ Lavin is set to host.
Contestants set to appear are Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Darrell Taylor, Derek Chavez, Derrick Kosinski, Janelle Casanave, Jasmin Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Paquis, Steve Meinke, Teck Holmes, Tina Barta and Tyler Duckworth.
Episodes of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 will drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. Yes Duffy took home the grand prize on the debut season of The Challenge: All Stars. The mothership series’ Season 37 will take place in Croatia.
The Challenge: All Stars was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Diego Amson and Chris Ray as co-executive producers. Katie Gallagher and Kristen Bihr serve as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV and Donny Herran as SVP of Production.
Re: The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+) -- Season 2 Thread -- premieres 11/11/21
Let's go! Less than a month away!
