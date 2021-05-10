Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Im watching Earth First Conflict on Tubi and the star of the show (Kevin Kilner as Boone) left after the first season. I know there must be other instances of shows being retooled, leads being recast or actors just plain quitting after one season but I cant think of any. I know this forum can, and will. Have at it.
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Michael O’Hare of Babylon 5 came first to mind. Also John Ritter in 8 Simple Rules (if you’re counting leaving a show because of death, and not business/creative issues).
I have a feeling there are many examples of people with major roles (but not THE lead) leaving.
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Doctor Who reboot
Plus a famous one that might still count as a spoiler these days
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Leslie Hope on 24
