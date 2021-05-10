DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?

Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?

   
Old 10-05-21, 12:43 AM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,512
Received 114 Likes on 94 Posts
Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Im watching Earth First Conflict on Tubi and the star of the show (Kevin Kilner as Boone) left after the first season. I know there must be other instances of shows being retooled, leads being recast or actors just plain quitting after one season but I cant think of any. I know this forum can, and will. Have at it.
Old 10-05-21, 01:07 AM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,598
Received 54 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Batwoman on TheCW.
Old 10-05-21, 01:10 AM
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 8,460
Received 55 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Michael O’Hare of Babylon 5 came first to mind. Also John Ritter in 8 Simple Rules (if you’re counting leaving a show because of death, and not business/creative issues).

I have a feeling there are many examples of people with major roles (but not THE lead) leaving.
Old 10-05-21, 01:10 AM
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 46,012
Received 283 Likes on 238 Posts
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Doctor Who reboot
Plus a famous one that might still count as a spoiler these days
Old 10-05-21, 01:10 AM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,531
Received 92 Likes on 66 Posts
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Bridgerton on Netflix.
Old 10-05-21, 01:16 AM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,261
Received 1,144 Likes on 853 Posts
Re: Shows where one of the leads leave after the first season?
Leslie Hope on 24
