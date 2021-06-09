DVD Talk Forum

Michael K Williams dead at 54

Old 09-06-21, 03:39 PM
Old 09-06-21, 03:39 PM
Omar…
Old 09-06-21, 03:40 PM
Uggghhh. He was great in everything he did. R.I.P.
Old 09-06-21, 03:40 PM
TMZ says suspected drug overdose.
Old 09-06-21, 03:41 PM
The NY Post is saying he died of a possible drug overdose. Damn man.

I followed a lot of his work over the years. Solid actor. Hap and Leonard on Sundance was fun even though no one watched it.
Old 09-06-21, 03:44 PM
Noooooooo. Loved him in anything I saw him in.
Old 09-06-21, 03:50 PM
Tomorrow I'll eat a bowl of that Honey Nut in tribute.
Old 09-06-21, 03:50 PM
I'm rewatching The Wire right now with a friend (her first time). Omar is one of the all-time great TV characters, and he continued putting in great performances. Shocking and incredibly depressing news. I'll miss seeing him in stuff.
Old 09-06-21, 03:56 PM
Oh man. Such a talented guy too. Loved him in The Wire and saw him recently in something else and he was great... this sucks.
Old 09-06-21, 03:59 PM
Thats terrible news.

Hell be best known for The Wire but he was awesome in everything I saw him in.

Fucking drugs man
Old 09-06-21, 04:00 PM
I finished Lovecraft Country last week. He was such an intense actor. I loved him in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Hap & Leonard.
