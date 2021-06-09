Michael K Williams dead at 54
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
Omar…
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
Uggghhh. He was great in everything he did. R.I.P.
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
TMZ says suspected drug overdose.
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
The NY Post is saying he died of a possible drug overdose. Damn man.
I followed a lot of his work over the years. Solid actor. Hap and Leonard on Sundance was fun even though no one watched it.
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
Noooooooo. Loved him in anything I saw him in.
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
I'm rewatching The Wire right now with a friend (her first time). Omar is one of the all-time great TV characters, and he continued putting in great performances. Shocking and incredibly depressing news. I'll miss seeing him in stuff.
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
Oh man. Such a talented guy too. Loved him in The Wire and saw him recently in something else and he was great... this sucks.
Re: Michael K Williams dead at 54
Thats terrible news.
Hell be best known for The Wire but he was awesome in everything I saw him in.
Fucking drugs man
Hell be best known for The Wire but he was awesome in everything I saw him in.
Fucking drugs man
