American Rust (Showtime) - S: Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney - premieres 9/12/21

SHOWTIME will premiere its new drama series AMERICAN RUST, starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (THE COMEY RULE, The Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower) and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney (YOUR HONOR, THE AFFAIR, The Report, Beautiful Boy), on Sunday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The season will consist of nine episodes. Daniels also executive produces the series, reteaming with Oscar nominee Dan Futterman (The Looming Tower, Capote, Foxcatcher), who serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner. The series, currently in production in Pittsburgh, is co-produced with Boat Rocker Studios.



In this all-new SHOWTIME Original Series, a complicated and compromised chief of police (Jeff Daniels) is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney) is accused of murder. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. Watch the premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alex Neustaedter as Billy

· Bill Camp as Henry English

· Clea Lewis as Jillian

· Dallas Roberts as Jackson Berg

· David Alvarez as Isaac

· Jeff Daniels as Del Harris

· Julia Mayorga as Lee

· Mark Pellegrino as Virgil Poe

· Maura Tierney as Grace Poe

· Nicole Chanel Williams as JoJo

· Rob Yang



CREW INFORMATION:

· Adam Rapp as EP

· Dan Futterman as CRTR/EP

· Elisa Ellis as EP

· Jeff Daniels as EP

· Katie O'Connell Marsh as EP

· Michael De Luca as EP

· Paul Martino as EP

· Philipp Meyer as BOOK