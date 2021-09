The DVDTalk Survivor Game Fall 2021 Edition

Welcome to the DVDTalk Survivor Game no. 24 for the Fall 2021 season!The season premiere is Sept. 22 and I'm back from retirement due to the success of the Winners At War Season!The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses one Survivor to latch on to before the start of the season. That is your guy. You root for that Survivor. If that Survivor ends up going all the way, then YOU will win a $70 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.Once again this season 2nd and 3rd place will receive $10 Amazon GCs!General rules:This will be the contest thread for the entire season.We will be using the first to post method on draft night (Monday, Sept. 20, 9 PM EDT). You may post 1 and only 1 name during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first name in the post. If that name has already been taken, you will need to post again.This season's 18 Survivors are...Brad Reese 49, Shawnee, WY RancherDanny McCray 33, Frisco, TX Ex-NFL PlayerDavid Voce 34, Chicago, IL NeurosurgeonDeshawn Radden 26, Miami, FL Medical StudentEric Abraham 50, San Antonio, TX Cyber Security AnalystErika Casupanan 31, Toronto, ON Communications ManagerEvvie Jagoda 28, Arlington, MA Ph.D. StudentGenie Chen 46, Portland, OR Grocery ClerkHeather Aldret 52, Charleston, SC Stay-at-home MomJairus Robinson 20, Oklahoma City, OK College StudentLiana Wallace 20, Washington, D.C. College StudentNaseer Muttalif 37, Morgan Hill, CA Sales ManagerRicard Foyé 31, Sedro-Woolley, WA Flight AttendantSara Wilson 24, Boston, MA Healthcare ConsultantShantel Smith 34, Washington, D.C. PastorSydney Segal 25, Brooklyn, NY Law StudentTiffany Seely 47, Plainview, NY TeacherXander Hastings 21, Chicago, IL App DeveloperRefer to the CBS web site for more information and profiles of this season's cast: http://www.cbs.com/shows/survivor/ Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by PM.All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EST Monday Sept. 22. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced Survivor contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick.Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again.Screen captures will be taken during the draft and anyone caught deleting or editing a post will be given the last pick as a penalty.Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name and "Survivor Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the "Send money to a friend" option as this will avoid seller fees.If the contest doesn't sell out, eliminated players will be able to pick a replacement un-drafted player until none are available.The draft will be held Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.Good Luck!