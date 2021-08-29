RIP Ed Asner - Dead at 91
He had a good run. I saw a semi-recent brief interview with him and he looked good and still sounded sharp as a tack. I think it was on one of those CNN's "The History of Sitcoms" episodes. I also watched a few "Mary Tyler Moore" shows recently on Hulu. Still funny as hell and what a cast.
He owned the Crotchety Old Man block for like 40 years. What a great run he had. He was fantastic even a couple of years ago in Briarpatch
He didn't look so good on Cobra Kai. I loved that he was still doing voicework for DC fairly recent iirc.
I hate spunk.
I love Ed Asner. He was one of the all time television greats. But he did some really good film work, too. He was a really, REALLY talented actor. He could do comedy and drama equally well.
And, yeah, he DID have a great run. I hope I live that long.
