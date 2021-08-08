Markie Post dead at 70
Markie Post dead at 70
Says she died after a three year plus battle with cancer.
I last saw her on an episode of Chicago PD a few years ago. She played Sophia Bush’s deadbeat Mom.
Sad news. Another notable 80s actress is gone.
Last edited by DJariya; 08-08-21 at 01:00 AM.
