Markie Post dead at 70

08-08-21, 12:52 AM
Markie Post dead at 70


Says she died after a three year plus battle with cancer.

I last saw her on an episode of Chicago PD a few years ago. She played Sophia Bush’s deadbeat Mom.

Sad news. Another notable 80s actress is gone.
